4 Skincare Products That’ll Stop Acne Caused By Face Masks

Of course, the positives of face masks far outweigh any negatives but if wearing a face mask daily has taken its toll on your skin, you aren't alone. Previously an issue faced mainly by healthcare professionals, prolonged contact with personal protective equipment (PPE) can lead to various skin bugbears, says consultant dermatologist Dr Anjali Mahto . These include contact dermatitis or eczema , itchiness and, most commonly it seems, an exacerbation of acne⁣ , which experts have coined 'maskne'.