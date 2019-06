"I would advise to stay away from any long-wear foundations or non-water based SPF during humid weather conditions," adds Michaella. "These products won’t allow for any perspiration to come to the surface and could potentially block pores and cause congestion. You absolutely need to switch up your moisturiser during the summer months, too. Think of your moisturiser in a similar way to your clothes - lighter in summer, heavier in the winter. And If you do have oily or combination skin then you would benefit from using a salicylic acid serum during the summer. Applied at night time, this acid gets to work to exfoliate inside the pores to rid them of any dirt and bacteria that cleansing alone cannot reach. Weekly exfoliation is key for everyone during the summer – it’s important to slough off that top layer of dead, dull skin that builds up thanks to the extra sweat, SPF and pollution, which occurs thanks to the heat and humidity."