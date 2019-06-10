If you thought frizzy hair was your biggest humidity bugbear, you might want to think again, because according to skin experts, the sticky weather can also wreak havoc on your complexion. We're talking make-up slips, oil slicks and even breakouts.
“In simple terms, humidity is the amount of water vapour held in the air," says facialist and Time Bomb skincare expert Michaella Bolder. "Low humidity comes with colder temperatures and high humidity with warmer temperatures, but our skin likes balance, so either low or high humidity can throw it out of whack."
"During periods of high humidity our skin tends to produce extra sebum and sweat which can lead to clogged pores and breakouts," continues Michaella. "Plus, the damp, hot weather means our skin is more likely to become host to bacteria. If you already suffer from acne then you need to take extra care during hot summer months that you’re keeping the skin as cool and clean as possible, but the same still applies for those with normal to combination skin types."
So what else can we do about it?
"Everyone needs to ensure they are cleansing their skin twice a day, every day during hot summer months. I'd suggest double cleansing in the evening if you don’t already," adds Michaella, and you might want to re-think the products you apply after cleansing, too.
"I would advise to stay away from any long-wear foundations or non-water based SPF during humid weather conditions," adds Michaella. "These products won’t allow for any perspiration to come to the surface and could potentially block pores and cause congestion. You absolutely need to switch up your moisturiser during the summer months, too. Think of your moisturiser in a similar way to your clothes - lighter in summer, heavier in the winter. And If you do have oily or combination skin then you would benefit from using a salicylic acid serum during the summer. Applied at night time, this acid gets to work to exfoliate inside the pores to rid them of any dirt and bacteria that cleansing alone cannot reach. Weekly exfoliation is key for everyone during the summer – it’s important to slough off that top layer of dead, dull skin that builds up thanks to the extra sweat, SPF and pollution, which occurs thanks to the heat and humidity."
Got it. Click through to shop the products that'll humidity-proof your skincare routine.
If your skin looks like an oil slick come lunchtime, treat it to a generous spritz of this before make-up. Not only does green tea act like a shield against environmental factors like pollution, but it also minimises sebum production. Plus, the addition of white willow extract is high in salicylic acid to prevent clogged pores. Bye, breakouts.
It may be a powder, but believe it or not, the main ingredient in this skincare make-up hybrid is water. A light dusting over the T-Zone stops excessive oiliness in its tracks and makes skin feel fresh, not suffocated. Even better? It's translucent, and so suits all skin tones.
High humidity calls for ditching the occlusive creams and milky lotions for something ultra-light. Vitamins B and E in this water-based formula flood the skin, delivering hydration the areas that need it the most. It leaves skin feeling clean and refreshed and makes a brilliant make-up primer on sweaty days.
In humid weather, the combination of sweat, oil, make-up and bacteria can exacerbate spots and blackheads, but incorporating salicylic acid into your evening routine is your best bet for keeping them at bay. This non-sticky serum chips away at the surface layer of dead skin and oil and makes its way deeper into the pores to prevent blockages. No wonder it has a cult following.
Unlike other primers, this comes in the form of an airy whip and melts on contact with the skin to blur pores and to keep skin feeling matte for longer. The best part? It's ice cold on application, making it the perfect antidote to baking hot and humid summer mornings.
If you invest in any broad spectrum SPF for summer, make it this one. Oil-free and easily-absorbed, it also boasts zinc and niacinamide to regulate oil production and to bring down inflammation - spots, we're looking at you. Skin feels dry to the touch and stays shine-free for a lot longer.
"I personally opt for a moisturiser with a slight mattifying effect during hot, humid weather," says facialist Michaella Bolder. "This light moisturiser contains borage oil to moisturise, but thanks to the hyaluronic acid complex it creates a protective matrix to instantly firm and smooth the skin's surface without greasiness or leaving behind a slippery residue."
If your skin becomes oilier in humid weather, it might be worth swapping out your trusty creme cleanser for something with a bit more muscle. Lactic and glycolic acids in this foaming face wash lift away the paste-like mixture of dead skin and sebum to leave skin squeaky clean, but never tight or uncomfortable. Acne prone? Stockpile it.
This traceless powder counteracts shine and provides SPF30 UV protection - clever. Pat it on to bare skin or over make-up to dial down shine without blocking pores. It's so light, only you'll know you're wearing it.
As the temperature heats up, our chances of chaving, dry skin and heat rash rise. Sigma Sports' Anti-Chafe balm acts as a barrier between skin and comes in a handy, easy to use twist bar - ideal for chucking in your gym or beach bag.
