Whatever your skin type, summer often calls for silky, featherlight textures that quench skin but won't block pores or contribute to excess oiliness. Thanks to brands such as Elemis and Starface, the new season moisturisers do exactly that, and much more.
From aloe vera to soothe redness and reduce scarring over time to magnesium and zinc, which prevent shine and clogged skin, each ingredient in this summer's latest launches is tailored to protecting and improving skin in the warmer weather. Of course, if you're venturing outside or working by a window, it pays to invest in a separate sunscreen to shield against UVA and UVB rays, especially as recent studies have concluded that moisturiser which contains a little sunscreen is much less effective than a targeted sunscreen.
Ahead, discover eight game-changing new lightweight moisturisers that'll transform your skin this summer.