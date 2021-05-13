This Natural Deodorant Is TikTok Viral — But It’s Not As Safe As You Think

Beauty In A Tik is all about putting trends and hacks to the test, so I couldn't resist giving this a go. I was sure to wait a couple of days after shaving to avoid the dreaded sting and decanted a little glycolic acid onto a cotton pad before swiping it underneath my arms, but it still tingled. The initial application felt a little sticky and I can safely say it did nothing to prevent sweating throughout the day. In fact, that stickiness lasted all day, which put me in a bad mood. I decided to test its supposed odour-reducing properties by going on a long walk; unfortunately, it didn't hold up as well as I'd hoped. The smell wasn't as strong as I'd anticipated but I still noticed it at the end of the day and I couldn't wait to jump in the shower.