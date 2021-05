This Natural Deodorant Is TikTok Viral — But It’s Not As Safe As You Think

Whether or not you're a skincare obsessive, you've probably heard skincare experts recommend glycolic acid for use on facial skin as it has multiple benefits. It is recommended to be used at relatively low percentages (such as 5% or 7%) and once or twice weekly as part of an evening skincare routine. "Derived from sugarcane, glycolic acid is a chemical exfoliator , also referred to as an alpha hydroxy acid or AHA," says Dr Ana, aesthetic doctor and skin expert at Kat & Co. "Its small molecular size makes it powerful and enables penetration deep into the skin layers," continues Dr Ana. "It essentially works by breaking the bonds between dead skin cells which helps to resurface (or smooth) the top layer of the skin." Used over time, glycolic acid helps fade pigmentation and can improve rough skin texture . It's why those with skin staining left behind by acne or bumpy, dry skin texture like to incorporate it into their skincare routines.