TikTok’s Latest Body Care Trend Is Putting Women At Risk

The ' armpit facial ' is currently highly viewed on TikTok ( 367.4 million pairs of eyes to be exact). It may seem like a fun trend, helping to minimise pigmentation and ingrown hairs, but it can be argued that the connotations of changing one's skin colour are rather sinister. Now in her mid 20s, Nikita realises how Eurocentric beauty standards negatively impacted the relationship she had with her body while growing up. "This is especially true for my underarms," she says. "Quite honestly, I'm still working to dismantle the standards of beauty that caused me so much insecurity. I'm trying to stop internalising things that are completely natural in my appearance. They are not undesirable if I don't manipulate them." Nikita continues: "The saddest part about the 'How To Get The Perfect such-and-such' trends is that there will be young desi girls out there watching those videos, and they will soon be jumping on that same hamster wheel that I did." It's clear there is lots of social pressure in regard to attaining the blemish-free skin we see on social media. "This type of skin, of course, only exists on our screens," concludes Nikita.