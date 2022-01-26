TikTok’s Latest Body Care Trend Is Putting Women At Risk

Dr Ejikeme wants people to know that texture and pigmentation in the underarm area is entirely normal. "Everyone has slightly darker underarms," she says, "and as long as there is no pain or swelling, then there is no need to be concerned about it." Dr Wedgeworth adds: "It is normal to see some variation in pigment across the body — particularly areas of thicker skin — and the darker your skin, the more marked this may be." It goes without saying that whether you decide to treat your underarms (with the guidance of a qualified doctor) or leave them alone is entirely up to you. But pigmentation is not something that needs to be changed.