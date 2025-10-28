With the entrance of a new season — especially when it's the warmer months — it's almost like a fresh start to the year. You're making edits to your wardrobe, your skin is out and about, and you're inviting more colour into getting ready in general. It's basically an opportunity for an entire reset (we guess they don't call it spring cleaning for nothing), and that's noticeable in this month's Editor's Picks from the Refinery29 Australia team. Keep reading to see what we're excited to buy or use this coming November.