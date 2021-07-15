I may have deemed myself a cultural cop-out in the past but over the last 18 months I’ve never felt more authentically myself. I’d always worried about leaning too heavily on my white heritage and discarding the other half of my identity that makes me whole. Coming into an online space – where I felt compelled to reclaim my culture through the way I look – has been an education. TikTok is a crucial part of this and I don’t think I’d be so comfortable with my cultural identity had I not discovered the app and found a community of people willing to embrace me rather than force me to change to fit warped and racist beauty ideals. Now, I explain the significance of jewellery such as naths and bindis and, in the process, come to appreciate wearing them more and more. Seeing other South Asian alternative creators like myself has helped to boost my confidence when I've felt hopeless and alone. I spend a lot of time researching aspects of my culture, too, ringing family members and asking questions to try and understand more.