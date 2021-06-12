For me, makeup has been a safe haven for experimenting with gender expression. I could test the waters of masculinity and femininity, knowing that if I didn’t like it, I could simply wipe it off. But the beauty industry – how it's marketed and advertised, not to mention how brands cater to the needs of 'woman' or 'man' – is struggling to catch up with the mainstream understanding of gender fluidity. We’ve always lived in a world of binaries and though beauty has positioned itself as an inclusive space, subconscious notions of gender pervade: if you wear makeup you’re a woman, and if you’re husky and hairy you’re a man. These ideas keep the way we navigate hair and makeup nailed to the past.