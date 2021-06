Why Is Enjoying Beauty So Hard When You’re Non-Binary?

Drag artist Effy Raine says that they get misgendered instantly when wearing makeup. "It’s truly exhausting to not only be misgendered," says Raine, "but to see how others react to masculine-presenting people who wear makeup. They assume sexuality and gender solely on this." Refinery29's junior operations manager Lauren shares Effy's frustration. In fact, the way they wear their hair and makeup during the pandemic has changed as a result. "I opt for more muted colors because that feels a lot more gender expressive as opposed to wearing pink, which I probably would have done before. I’ve dialed it down a lot just to try and avoid the whole 'she' thing," Lauren says. "A lot of people think that if you wear makeup, you are female. It’s still very black and white and there's a misconception that because you don’t identify as female, you identify as male; there’s no in-between. It gets to a point where you put makeup on and wait for someone to say, ‘Oh, I thought you were more male.' I was never very feminine in the first place so now I’m even more conscious of [my hair and makeup]."