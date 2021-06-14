Why Is Enjoying Beauty So Hard When You’re Non-Binary?

For cisgender people, being non-binary can be an overwhelming concept to grasp. A lot of us have always known a world of just two parts, so it's difficult to understand anything beyond that. Slowly but surely, though, society is freeing itself of the limitations of gender roles — and the way we view beauty must change, too. Brands have to embrace inclusivity, but we also need to look within our communities and create safe spaces for non-binary folks to play and experiment in the world of hair and makeup without judgement.