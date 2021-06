What A Year Of Scrunchies & Sweatpants Taught Me About Gender Expression

After years of wanting to try it out, I finally experimented with drag makeup, and have started to take bigger chances in my fashion. Recently, I bought this Biddell playsuit in yellow pansy flowers to live my best flying squirrel fantasy, and even joined in on the Crocs craze and bought some in tie-dyed lavender . As we begin to re-enter society, I understand now, more than ever, the power of self-expression through our clothes. Regardless of where we end up on our journey, we deserve to be honoured in our self-expression, our unfiltered stories, our personal identities, and in our fashion choices. Because at the end of the day, they are our own, they are personal, and they can have such a huge effect on one's overall joy.