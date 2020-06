10 Breezy Summer Dresses That Won’t Break The Bank

Believe it or not, it’s officially summer — even if it has felt like it for weeks now. And we’re all more than ready to swap out sweats and loungy pyjamas for something a prettier and more put together (but still super comfortable in the heat!), even if it’s just for a social-distancing park date or backyard cocktails A stylish, breezy summer dress is just what your wardrobe needs right now. From cheerful yellow frocks to oversized house dresses to white sundresses , the options are endless in stores and online, from Zara to H&M to Urban Outfitters. Other fun trends to consider: a sleek shirtdress, summery prints like gingham and florals, square necklines, and dresses with puff sleeves