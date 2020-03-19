10 Matching Sweatsuits For Living Your Best Self-Isolation Life

Many of spring 2020’s most-popular fashion trends (I won't be wearing a tailored vest anytime soon) don't feel quite right for a life of self-isolation, there's one I'm grateful for: the matching sweatsuit.
Refinery29 Fashion Director Gabrielle Korn recently wrote that there's no such thing as work-from-home style during a pandemic. (She had to self-isolate after Paris Fashion Week.) As a freelance fashion writer these past few years, I totally get where she's coming from: I’m a big fan of staying in my pyjamas to conduct phone interviews and write stories.
Yet, now that all the meetings, events, and coffee dates in my calendar have been cancelled for the foreseeable future, I’m starting to reconsider my pyjamas-only work-from-home wardrobe. Luckily matching sweatsuits happen to be super comfortable and perfectly conducive for working from home, even if you have a day full of Zoom meetings scheduled.
Here are 10 stylish sweatsuit sets so comfy you won’t want to change out of them.
