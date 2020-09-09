10 Face Masks That Support BIPOC-Owned Canadian Brands

By now, most of us probably have a small wardrobe’s worth of non-medical, reusable face masks for everything from work to grocery shopping and socially-distant hangouts with friends. Personally, I’ve bought several fun, made-in-Canada cloth masks and half a dozen more affordable pleated-cotton pairs from a mass retailer.
Still, with mask-wearing guidelines firmly in place for the next few months at least, there’s no such thing has having too many stylish, well-made ones at your disposal. After all, small accessories are often accidentally misplaced, and even reusable masks will get worn out after many wash cycles.
For your next face mask order, here are 10 great options being offered by BIPOC-owned designers and brands across Canada. There’s something for everyone, whether you’re on the hunt for a darling Swiss-dot-and-bows design or a vibrant, art-printed mask.
