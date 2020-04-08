The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) now says wearing non-medical(cloth) masks in public can help slow the spread of COVID-19 alongside socialdistancing and frequent handwashing. The reason? As many as 25% of people who get the virus could be asymptomatic so being overly thoughtful bycovering your face might not be a bad idea.
As a result of thisupdate, you can expect a massive spike in the production and purchase of clothface coverings within the lifestyle and fashion spaces. In fact, we're alreadyseeing brands pivot to making coverage options more accessible to all. Canadian fashion designers like Toronto-based gender-free labelSpender Badu and cruelty-free brand HilaryMacMillan are stepping up to help in addition to the thousands of DIY templates and tutorials online. These efforts don't just allow formore people to buy masks for personal use, it prevents them from purchasing themedical-grade materials healthcare workers on the frontlines require to dotheir jobs safely.
While we can't tell you whether ornot you need a non-medical face mask to protect yourself, we can help you shopmasks online if you choose to seek one out. Read ahead for a list of resources.And don't forget: It’s still considered best practice to nottouch your face when wearing your mask!
Spencer Badu is helping by sewing 1,000 face masks a week in support ofthe #MGH1000Masks Challenge. For every maskpurchased, one will be donated to Michael Garron Hospital; a donation to the Humber River Hospital will also be made. These cotton masks are handsewn with a built-inremovable 3M air filter system and should be washed daily. The air filter isone-time-use only so just be sure to carefully discard it.
This Toronto-based designer is producing 100 non-medicalmasks each week for front line workers in Ontario. The masks are not availablefor personal purchase, however you can make a donation which will helpshelters, charities, grocery-store employees and elderly homes.
This NYC-based sport bag brand has launched an initiative to getnon-medical grade masks to as many people as possible. Reusable,machine-washable, and designed for comfort, these masks — available forpre-order for the week of April 17 — are constructed from excess fabriccuttings of Caraa bags to reduce waste and make use of these leftover piecesfor good.
Since the beginning of this outbreak, fashion brand Alice + Olivia hasbeen mobilizing its teams to create and distribute protective masks tohospitals and communities in need. Now, they're helping to stop communityspread with non-medical protective masks made available to the public. Themasks are made from jersey material for reuse, wash-ability, and comfort andare currently available for pre-order for the week of April 20. Plus, for everymask sold, Alice + Olivia will donate one to the medical community and beyond.
After a few prototypes following guidelines set forth by the City ofL.A. and the California health care non-profit Kaiser Permanente, the factory of fashionbrand Monogram managed to create its own non-medical community masks. Whilethey sold out of 10,000 masks within the first 24 hours, Monogram expects to begoing live with even more inventory in a few days. Each order includes twomasks shipped to its purchaser along with two additional masks donated toworkers at essential businesses in L.A. The masks are 100% cotton jersey,machine-washable, and reusable.
While it's tough to find any of the essentials like toilet paperor hand sanitizer on Amazon these days,you can occasionally get your cyber paws on packs of disposable masks made fromnon-woven fabrics for easy breathability. If you can't order them right away,you can still make a purchase now for a delivery in late April or May.
This practical luxury goods brand is making non-medical grade masks forpersonal use that are available in packs of five to purchase or to donate. Themasks are reusable and machine-washable, and a portion of proceeds will bedonated to the CDC Foundation’sEmergency Response Fund.
While you won't find anymedical-grade products available on Etsy, many of its crafty vendors haveshifted to selling handmade masks and other fabric gear that serves as abarrier between you and your surroundings.
COVID-19 has beendeclared a global pandemic. Go to the Public Health Agency of Canadawebsite for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and otherresources.