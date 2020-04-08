After a few prototypes following guidelines set forth by the City ofL.A. and the California health care non-profit Kaiser Permanente, the factory of fashionbrand Monogram managed to create its own non-medical community masks. Whilethey sold out of 10,000 masks within the first 24 hours, Monogram expects to begoing live with even more inventory in a few days. Each order includes twomasks shipped to its purchaser along with two additional masks donated toworkers at essential businesses in L.A. The masks are 100% cotton jersey,machine-washable, and reusable.



To request to be notified when a pack of 2 non-medical cotton jersey masksis available, click here.