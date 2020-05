What The New Double Bubble Rules Mean For Your Social Life

That he did. At Monday’s press conference the premier mentioned that he had spent Mother’s Day with his four daughters — two of whom live at home and two who don’t. In doing so he broke both the recommendations from provincial and municipal health officers and his own government’s rules ( gathers of more than five are still prohibited ). People are calling out the premier on Twitter for what seems a lot like self-serving hypocrisy. Dr. de Villa was more sympathetic, saying of Ford’s actions: "I think this is a very human desire to want to do that, to connect with other families, or to connect with our extended family. But at his time, that's not the recommendation.” So when will Ontario get the go ahead? Stay tuned, stay safe, and (for now) stay home.