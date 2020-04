So… When Will Coronavirus End?

Trudeau has said that a partial return to work could be in place by summer, but that really depends on what kind of job you do. If it’s possible to do your work remotely , the likelihood of returning to an office in the coming month is pretty — er — remote. Whereas if you’re a sales person at a clothing store or a bricklayer, your return will come sooner. How soon is — again — a provincial matter. In Saskatchewan, where they have had relatively few cases and where population density is low, Premier Scott Moe has announced a five-stage plan to reopen the economy starting on May 4. He has said that gatherings of up to 10 people will likely be okay at that point, as long as physical distancing rules are observed . But Moe also stresses that the rules could easily tighten back up if the numbers climb back up. The technique will presumably be similar in all provinces when the time comes, but in Ontario and Quebec (two provinces that have seen the highest rate of cases and fatalities), we are not there yet.