So… When Will Coronavirus End?

Because that’s about how long it will take to see the results of any one relaxation measure, whether it’s permitting small social gatherings, permitting certain professions return to work, or opening up playgrounds at your local park. If numbers go up, restrictions will tighten up again and that’s almost certainly how things will look for the foreseeable future with lower risk/low population activities like backyard BBQs entering back into the rotation sooner, and higher risk/high population activities like concerts probably on ice into next year. It’s going to be about finding balance between our health and economic stability, practicing disease surveillance, and buying time until we can get a vaccine, says Berry.