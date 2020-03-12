Everything You Need To Know About Working From Home During Coronavirus

Which Companies Are Working From Home?
If you’re one of these employees, you might feel liberated by the solitude, or you might feel like you’re going stir crazy. Either way, it’s jarring to go from an open office — where every sniffle is a community broadcast — to the small island of your own abode. Those new to the WFH club are doing virtual double-takes at one another, asking: Is this really happening? How do we handle it? How many video calls should we be doing? Can you believe that the reason we finally get to work remotely is because of a highly-contagious virus?
How To Work From Home — And Be Productive
Set & stick to work hours. You can split hours morning/night with afternoon “off” or timeshift, but still have set hours or you’ll constantly get derailed.— Mika McKinnon (@mikamckinnon) March 8, 2020
It’s easy to get distracted by flexibility to take a social call, duck out for an errand, or procrastinate with chores.
working from home day 1: my husband just army-crawled through the dining room to stay out of frame of my zoom call— amy (@arb) March 9, 2020
Working from home has really opened my eyes to the madness that goes on in the daytime. Someone knocked on my door to sell me fresh fish?— Nicksy (@_Nicksy) November 27, 2019
Corona is causing this massive experiment in WFH.— Sriram Krishnan (@sriramk) March 5, 2020
On one hand it might accelerate the move to fully-distributed workplaces.
On the other, I'm already hearing from many on how they don't like WFH - missing people/social rituals, running up against limits of tools, etc.
WFH sucks. That's it, that's the column. https://t.co/m4GermHAZn— Kevin Roose (@kevinroose) March 10, 2020
What Will Happen When People Can Go Back To Work?
Theory: Working patterns during the Coronavirus outbreak (videoconferencing, working from home, cancelling events) may be no less productive than normal. They simply reflect what the business world would do naturally if it weren't dominated by bloody extroverts.— Rory Sutherland (@rorysutherland) March 6, 2020
I appreciate companies being like "fortunately we are a ~tech~ co so due to the corona virus, we will wfh, where we can continue to be effective"— ✨ kf ✨ (@kf) March 3, 2020
imagine if they had wfh policies all the time! so they could hire disabled people! for whom public health is not a passing concern!