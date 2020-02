Why The Coronavirus Isn’t A Pandemic

The missing factor that's keeping coronavirus from being classified as a pandemic is location. "For the moment, we are not witnessing the uncontained global spread of this virus, and we are not witnessing large-scale, severe disease or death," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the WHO, said in a news conference on February 24, according to USA Today . "Does this virus have pandemic potential? Absolutely. Are we there yet? From our assessment, not yet."