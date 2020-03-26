10 Canadian Brands To Support If You’re Dreaming Of A New Handbag

I started working on this roundup of Canadian handbags in early March, before COVID-19 was declared a pandemic and social-distancing the new normal. Since then, many of us are (very understandably) cutting down on non-essential shopping. Still, if you need a distraction and are on the lookout for a new bag to wear for when this is all over, you can’t go wrong by supporting these independent homegrown talents. The fashion industry, especially Canada's small businesses, which have had to shut down indefinitely to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, could definitely use our support right now.
There are dozens of stylish, Canadian handbag and accessories brands on the market, offering everything from fancy, small-batch leather creations to budget-friendly vegan styles. You can choose from colourful leather purses, functional faux-leather totes, and unique knit bucket bags, all designed locally and priced much less than your average designer purse. (It helps that many of these brands are direct-to-consumer, so there’s a smaller retail markup.)
Here are 10 Canadian handbag brands to know, and the trending styles to shop this spring.
