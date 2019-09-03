Story from Fashion

How To Shop Canadian This Fall Without Blowing Your Budget

Truc Nguyen
Whether it's the Markle effect, or just the world finally waking up to the teems of talent in this country, Canadian designers are making a global splash on runways in London (Erdem), Paris (Sid Neigum), New York (House of Nonie, Tanya Taylor, Beaufille) and beyond.
If your budget doesn't quite allow for those fresh-off-the-catwalk-pieces, it's still possible to support Canadian fashion. Designers from Hilary MacMillan to Jenny Bird are offering a wide range of highly covetable apparel and accessories at more wallet-friendly price points — you just have to know where to look, since some are direct-to-consumer and a few are only sold online. Here are 12 Canadian fashion labels to shop this fall.
