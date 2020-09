Is This The End Of Canadian Fashion?

Encouraging customers to shop Canadian is part of the story — and no easy feat when even the one percent haven’t been pulling out their designer wallets lately. “Why the eff would anyone buy Andrew Coimbra when they can buy Louis Vuitton at a similar price point?” asks Coimbra. “People become so enveloped in the idea of what [a brand] represents, superficially speaking, that they lose sight of the roots of… [what] myself and a lot of other, smaller labels represent: This idea of craftsmanship, social awareness, and a genuine and meaningful approach to sustainability.” Which brings us to another part of the problem: Our inability to champion our own until they’ve been anointed cool elsewhere (see: the Markle effect ). “It’s all about reeducating a customer to value Canadian fashion,” says Tanya Taylor, who is based in New York but moved back to Ontario during COVID-19. And there is so much to value. Our sprawling geography and multiculturalism offer infinite perspectives; our designers are political and engaged; plus, they understand the inherent needs of Canadians’ wardrobes (hence our exemplary roster of outerwear brands).