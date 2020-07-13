Canada, Here Are 16 Talented BIPOC Designers You Can Support Today

It’s been over two weeks since the 15 Percent Pledge hit Canada, and we’re still waiting for the country’s major retailers to come on board and commit to, at a minimum, giving more shelf space to BIPOC-owned brands (so far, Hudson’s Bay and Indigo have started talking with Pledge organizers).
In the meantime, we can all uplift and support BIPOC (Black Indigenous People of Colour) designers by buying their products and sharing their stories. “You can also personally take the pledge,” says Mosha Lundström Halbert, co-founder of outerwear brand Therma Kōta, who is spearheading the 15 Percent Pledge initiative in Canada alongside its founder Aurora James. “Look at your own discretionary spending, and try to allocate more of that personally and directly to BIPOC brands.”
Start by putting these 15 amazing BIPOC-owned fashion and accessories brands on your radar, and their products into your shopping carts.
In the meantime, we can all uplift and support BIPOC (Black Indigenous People of Colour) designers by buying their products and sharing their stories. “You can also personally take the pledge,” says Mosha Lundström Halbert, co-founder of outerwear brand Therma Kōta, who is spearheading the 15 Percent Pledge initiative in Canada alongside its founder Aurora James. “Look at your own discretionary spending, and try to allocate more of that personally and directly to BIPOC brands.”
Start by putting these 15 amazing BIPOC-owned fashion and accessories brands on your radar, and their products into your shopping carts.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.