Lesley Hampton saved the best for last: The designer wrapped her spring/summer 2020 show at Toronto Fashion Week by walking hand-in-hand down the runway with a model wearing a stunning copper-hued mini-dress made of metallic leaves and flowers.
It was the final look of a daring collection full of rich colours and floaty-yet-strong fabrics that Hampton used to reflect a message of mental-health awareness. “This collection is about healing. If you’ve gone through insecurities or troubles, it’s about overcoming that,” Hampton said in a release after the show, which showcased models of different sizes, abilities and ethnicities. She dedicated her collection to the memory of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA people.
Hampton’s presentation at the Royal Ontario Museum was a highlight of three days of TFW runways that, for the most part, also committed to diversity and originality. Hilary MacMillan debuted a spring/summer collection that will include sizes up to 4X and 28, a first for the vegan designer. Adrian Arnieri sent eclectic show-stopping looks down the runway and Trigère committed to an avant-garde androgynous aesthetic.
Fashion Week may be done — and TIFF in full force — but the good news is we get to obsess over these clothes until next season. Click through for our favourite looks from the spring/summer 2020 shows.
