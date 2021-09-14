According To The Met Gala Red Carpet, This Is What’s Important About American Fashion

Eliza Huber
Photo: John Shearer/WireImage.
Yesterday was the second Monday in September, which, were it any other year, would mean nothing but a typical return to the 9-to-5 grind. In 2021, however, it was fashion’s biggest night: the Met Gala. After 16 long months without bathroom photos and step selfies, not to mention the most extravagant of ensembles, the “Oscars of Fashion” are back for Anna Wintour’s in-list — or anyone who could afford an estimated $30,000 seat
Following the first in-person New York Fashion Week since February 2020, this year’s Met Gala was all about American fashion. Separated into two exhibitions — “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” and “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” — the Costume Institute at NYC's Metropolitan Museum of Art attempts to tell America’s history through fashion and answer the question, “Who gets to be American?” But, what does that mean for the red carpet? Political and societal commentary obviously plays a heavy role in the sartorial choices of this year’s Met Gala attendees to varying degrees of effectiveness, as are looks borrowed from the archives of America’s most famous designers from the past, like Stephen Burrows, Halston, and Oscar de la Renta. We were most keen to see which contemporary designers would be represented and, in a way, canonized, like Christopher John Rogers, Pyer Moss, Prabal Gurung, and more. 
Advertisement
See all the most telling looks from the 2021 Met Gala red carpet, ahead.
1 of 46
Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage.

Megan Fox wearing Dundas

A modernized take on American rockabilly icon Bettie Page.
2 of 46
Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images.

Gabrielle Union wearing Iris Van Herpen


This gown, according to Gabrielle Union, is all about change, which is exactly what we need to see right now in fashion.
Advertisement
3 of 46
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage.

Rihanna wearing Balenciaga & A$AP Rocky wearing ERL


The unofficial queen of the Met Gala hath arrived. Let's all please bow down.
4 of 46
Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian wearing Balenciaga


When you're a member — if not the member — of America's TV first family, everything you wear is American, even if it is a full-body black bodysuit and train by a French brand.
5 of 46
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images.

Timothée Chalamet wearing Haider Ackermann


It's the Converse Chuck Taylors — the American sneaker — on co-chair Timothée Chalamet for us.
6 of 46
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage.

Billie Eilish wearing Oscar de la Renta


Billie Eilish continues her corset streak — which spans from custom Gucci bustiers on the cover of British Vogue and to more accessible styles by Instagram-favourite cult label Miaou — in this holiday Barbie-inspired tulle corset gown by Oscar de la Renta.
7 of 46
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images.

Regina King wearing Michael Kors


The category is corporate queen. And Regina King just won it.  
Advertisement
8 of 46
Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic.

Lorde wearing Bode


Lorde "got a bit of the bod out" while wearing a Bode look made using repurposed antique garments. Nice.
9 of 46
Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images.

Zoë Kravitz wearing Saint Laurent


From one viral slip dress to the next, Zoë knows the value of a simple number.
10 of 46
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images.

Lil Nas X wearing Versace


For his third look of the night — his first was all about royalty, while his second was a suit of armour — Lil Nas X said on the red carpet that this sparkling Versace bodysuit was his answer to looking "sexy and slutty," which, like, vibe.
11 of 46
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong’o wearing Versace


We hadn’t seen such a display of denim elegance since Britney Spears in 2001.
12 of 46
Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images.

Simone Biles wearing custom Area


What are 50 stars compared to the one?
Advertisement
13 of 46
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ciara wearing Dundas


It's the Superbowl ring that really says, "America," in Ciara's Met Gala look.
14 of 46
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage.

Tracee Ellis Ross wearing Balenciaga couture


An ode to renowned supermodel Grace Jones, Tracee Ellis Ross rocked an electric-blue Balenciaga couture coat-gown that's an "expression of her inner self."

15 of 46
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & Aurora James wearing Brother Vellies


Louder for the people in the back, AOC!
16 of 46
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

Amanda Gorman wearing Vera Wang


Inauguration Day poet and Met Gala co-chair Amanda Gorman said it's all in the details by carrying a "Give Me Your Tired" book bag, an homage to the poem on the Statue of Liberty.
17 of 46

Serena Williams


Serena Williams serves on and off the court, as proven with this ombré feather look.
Advertisement
18 of 46

Yara Shahidi wearing custom Dior


Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi dug into archive photos of Josephine Baker — someone she said she "so admires" — for this custom Dior look.


19 of 46
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue.

Zoey Deutch


Is that Zoey Deutch or Cher circa 1972 by Bob Mackie?
20 of 46
Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic.

Iman wearing Harris Reed


Supermodel Iman was a literal glowing ray of light in this custom Harris Reed gown and headpiece.
21 of 46
Photo: John Shearer/WireImage.

Cara Delevingne wearing Dior


No more words are necessary with this look.
22 of 46
Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images.

Hunter Schafer wearing Prada


To shine or not to shine? There is no question what's the answer here.
Advertisement
23 of 46
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images.

Megan Thee Stallion wearing Coach


Megan Thee Stallion looks like a Met Gala pro in this head-to-toe Coach ensemble, despite this being her first time attending.
24 of 46
Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images.

Tessa Thompson wearing Iris Van Herpen


We're going out West with this one.
25 of 46
Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images.

Michaela Coel


Patriotic blue never looked so good.
26 of 46
Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images.

Chloe & Halle Bailey wearing Rodarte


We love to see sisters supporting sisters: Chloe and Halle Bailey chose to pay homage to Hollywood sirens (Chloe) and Tina Turner (Halle) in dresses designed by sister design duo Rodarte.
27 of 46
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images.

Jordan Alexander wearing Christopher John Rogers


Jordan Alexander is right where she belongs: On the steps of the Met (wearing Christopher John Rogers).
Advertisement
28 of 46
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue.

Precious Lee in Area


From the runways at NYFW to the steps of the Met, Precious Lee does it all — and she does it while wearing a roughly 80-pound crystal suit by Area.
29 of 46

Valentina Sampaio


Now that's how you make an entrance!
30 of 46
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images.

Debbie Harry wearing Zac Posen


All-American blue jeans — but make it Met Gala-appropriate.
31 of 46

Jennifer Hudson wearing custom AZ Factory


Let's give some Respect to Jennifer Hudson's red hot AZ Factory gown.
32 of 46

Kaia Gerber wearing Oscar de la Renta


For her Met Gala debut, supermodel Kaia Gerber worked with Oscar de la Renta to recreate Bianca Jagger's 1981 Met Gala look by Halston.
Advertisement
33 of 46

Naomi Osaka wearing Louis Vuitton


Co-chair and four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka allowed her older sister the opportunity to collaborate with Louis Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquière to create her Met Gala look, which combined her Haitian and Japanese heritage.
34 of 46

Saweetie wearing Christian Cowan

Saweetie's show-stopping train features two flags that she explained represent her and her America: the Black-American heritage flag and the Filipino flag.


35 of 46
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images.

Eva Chen wearing Christopher John Rogers


Instagram's fashion boss Eva Chen is making 2019 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund winner Christopher John Rogers proud in this eye-catching ensemble.
36 of 46
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue.

Emma Chamberlain wearing Louis Vuitton


Emma Chamberlain is not messing around at her first Met Gala, where, of course, she chose to wear Louis Vuitton.
37 of 46
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue.

Keke Palmer wearing Sergio Hudson


Hosting the first Met Gala livestream at your first Met Gala requires one to dress the part — and Keke Palmer did just that (and more) in this high-neck-low-back gown.
Advertisement
38 of 46
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images.

Ilana Glazer wearing Aliétte


Keke Palmer's livestream co-host, Broad City's Ilana Glazer, took a literal approach to American fashion for her Met Gala ensemble, wearing elevated camouflage (featuring feathers) by Aliétte.
39 of 46
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images.

Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney


As a longtime advocate in Congress of the effort to pass an Equal Rights Amendment to the Constitution, who better to wear an ode to the ERA on the Met Gala red carpet than Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney.
40 of 46
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage.

Leon Bridges wearing Bode


Leon Bridges went home to Texas for this year's Met Gala, donning a cowboy hat and fringe jacket by New York's Emily Bode.
41 of 46

Dan Levy wearing Loewe


Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy, in collaboration with Loewe designer Jonathan Anderson, used the Met Gala to spread a message about marriage equality.
42 of 46
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Julia Garner wearing Stella McCartney


Julia Garner dressed for the screen in this silver, naked-esque dress by Stella McCartney.
Advertisement
43 of 46

Ella Emhoff wearing adidas by Stella McCartney


The First Daughter of Bushwick has arrived at the Met Gala — and she's wearing USA-red by Stella McCartney!
44 of 46
Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Maisie Williams wearing Reuben Selby


Maisie Williams is giving Helena Bonham Carter-meets-The Matrix vibes in this black high-low gown designed by her boyfriend Reuben Selby.
45 of 46
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage.

Evan Mock


Did Gossip Girl's Evan Mock, Kim Kardashian, and Kim Petras discuss their leather masks ahead of this week? If so, I need to see that group text.
46 of 46
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images.

Barbie Ferreira in Jonathan Simkhai


When the next big thing in Hollywood pays homage to Old Hollywood >>>
Advertisement

More from Events