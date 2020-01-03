We Did The Research & These Are The Best Golden Globe Looks Of All Time

We're only three days into 2020, which probably means you're still going strong on your New Year's resolutions (for now) and putting off taking down the holiday decorations for just one more day. But for all the TV and movie lovers out there, early January means one thing: It's time for the Golden Globes. This Sunday, millions of people will neglect Netflix for a few hours to watch arguably the most star-studded red carpet event of the year — oh, and to find out who won, of course.
So, in honour of the 77th Annual Golden Globes, we're looking back 30 years, from 2019 to 1989, and showing off the best red carpet looks from each (that is, except for 2008, when the Writers Guild of America went on strike and got the whole event was canceled). From the white satin gown Audrey Hepburn donned while receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 1990 to Saoirse Ronan's #METOO-inspired black Versace gown in 2018, the dresses ahead are all you need to prepare for Sunday night's festivities.
So sit back, relax, and enjoy our look-back through the best Golden Globe gowns of all time (or at least the last 30 years).