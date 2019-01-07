We're only five days into 2019, which probably means you're still going strong on New Year's resolutions (for now) and putting off taking down your decorations for just one more day. But for all the TV and movie lovers out there, early January means one thing: it's time for the Golden Globes, which take place this Sunday in Hollywood.
So, in honour of the 76th Annual Golden Globes, we're looking back 28 years, from 2018 to 1990, and showing off the best red carpet looks from each (that is, except for 2008, when the Writers Guild of America went on strike and got the whole event was cancelled). From the white satin gown Audrey Hepburn donned while receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 1990 to Saoirse Ronan's #METOO-inspired black Versace gown in 2018, the dresses ahead are all you need to prepare for Sunday night's festivities.
So sit back, relax and enjoy our look-back through the best Golden Globe gowns of all time (or at least the last 28 years).