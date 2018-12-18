The cutest on-screen couple of 2019 is already here. Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan will star opposite each other in romance drama Ammonite, Deadline announced.
Based on real-life paleontologist Mary Anning, Ammonite is set in England in the 1820s, when Anning unexpectedly becomes a nursemaid for a wealthy London woman. The two presumably fall in love.
Anning is credited with some of the most significant fossil findings in history that contradicted previous biblical assumptions about how the world was made, discovering full skeletons of creatures like ichthyosaurs, the Plesiosaurus, and the Pterodactylus. This earned Anning the respect of contemporary scientists, and she was named the first Honorary Member of the new Dorset County Museum. She died of breast cancer in 1847.
Ammonite comes from writer-director Francis Lee, who was behind God’s Own Country. Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, and Fodhla Cronin O'Reilly, of Widows, Lion, and Lady Macbeth, respectively, will join to produce.
No word on when to expect the film the hit cinemas, but Deadline reports production will begin in March. We've already gotten a behind-the-scenes snap of Ronan on her upcoming film Little Women. All we humbly request is a similar photo when Ronan and Winslet finally get to filming next year.
Advertisement