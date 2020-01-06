The Golden Globes Red Carpet Is One Fashion Moment After Another

The 77th Annual Golden Globes finally arrived and after months of waiting for awards season to begin, there was nothing more we wanted than to see our favourite stars walk the red carpet in Louis Vuitton, Alexander McQueen, and, if you’re Timothée Chalamet, custom Haider Ackermann (fingers crossed). But while we were totally happy to see those same celebrities take home a golden statue or two (Beanie Feldstein and Cynthia Erivo in particular), the real reason why we continue to watch the Golden Globes year after year is the fashion.
Last year’s Golden Globes red carpet checked off all of our boxes. Lady Gaga stunned in a lilac Valentino gown that catalyzed her fashion-filled tour of award season; Saoirse Ronan gave her role in Mary Queen of Scots a modern twist in a Gucci dress made entirely of chainmail; and Thandie Newton’s mirrored Michael Kors original was a shining example of style innovation. But since this year’s celebration is even bigger than the last (it is 2020 after all), we’re expecting nominees to take their sartorial games to the next level on tonight’s red carpet.
Did J.Lo top her Milan Fashion Week moment at Versace? What did Billy Porter shock and awe us with this time? And did Margot Robbie show up in head-to-toe Chanel? Luckily, we remained well-informed throughout last night's festivities.
