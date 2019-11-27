Versace Is Suing Fashion Nova For Knocking Off J.Lo’s Iconic Green Dress

On Monday, Versace took legal action against Fashion Nova for selling its version of the dress. "Fashion Nova’s Infringing Apparel is plainly a deliberate effort to exploit the popularity and renown of Versace’s signature designs, and to trade on Versace’s valuable goodwill and business reputation," the lawsuit reads. "Versace seeks to bring an end to Fashion Nova’s latest brazen attempt at copying the work of yet another famous and world-renowned designer."