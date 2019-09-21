Jennifer Lopez never really goes away, but right now, she's definitely having a moment. Her new movie Hustlers is a huge box office success which is generating serious Oscar buzz for the actress-singer-businesswoman.
And now, J.Lo can lay claim to being queen of the internet after she made an incredible surprise appearance at Milan Fashion Week last night.
Lopez delighted the audience at the Versace SS20 show at the city's Piazza Sei Febbraio venue by walking the runway in a reimagined version of the iconic green dress she wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards.
A video of the gag-worthy moment has already been viewed more than 2.5 million times on Twitter.
Jennifer Lopez just closed the Versace Spring 2020 show in Milan in a reimagined version of her iconic 2000 Grammy dress. pic.twitter.com/aoX2XFlHdz— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 20, 2019
When J.Lo wore the original green, palm-printed chiffon Versace dress to the 2000 Grammy Awards, she didn't so much break the internet as help to create it. Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt later revealed that so many people searched for photos of the dress afterwards that the tech giant was inspired to create Google Images.
So it's entirely fitting that Lopez closed last night's Versace SS20 show in seriously iconic style. According to Vogue, after models had walked the runway to her back-in-the-day hit "Love Don't Cost a Thing", the lights in the room dimmed, and audience members were shown a montage of Google searches for the original dress.
A voice then said, "Okay, Google, now show me the real jungle dress," at which point Lopez strutted onto the runway, causing audience members to gasp, cheer and reach for their phones.
Let's watch that moment again...
Define Goddess: #jLo #JenniferLopez #Versace pic.twitter.com/xOIidWDWnI— Adriana (@Adriu84) September 20, 2019
Truly, we are not worthy. Bring on the hundreds of memes this moment is sure to inspire.
