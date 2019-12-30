Everything You Need To Know About The 2020 Golden Globes

The holidays are almost over, which means it’s almost time for awards season. If you’re the kind of person who likes to consume as much TV and films as you can before awards season begins, you have until the first weekend of January to get your list completed for the first big awards show of 2020, the 77th annual Golden Globes.
Last year’s Golden Globes included the controversial wins of Green Book; Netflix winning for Roma and continuing to show that it’s not just a streaming platform with The Kominsky Method; Glenn Close, Julia Roberts, and Regina King showing that actresses only get better with age; and Sandra Oh being an amazing host that we probably didn’t deserve.
While this year unfortunately does not have an exciting never-before-seen host, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming 2020 Golden Globes.
When do the Golden Globes air on TV?
The 2020 Golden Globes will take place on Sunday 5th January 2020, and will air on NBC starting at 8 pm ET. However, it will not be broadcast live in the UK.
Where are the Golden Globes?
This year's ceremony will be held once again at the Beverly Hilton Hotel located in Beverly Hills, California.
How can you watch the Golden Globes live?
Unfortunately, no UK broadcaster is airing the show. However, you could stream through YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV or Playstation Vue.
Who’s hosting the Golden Globes?
Ricky Gervais has been announced as the host of the 2020 Golden Globes. Gervais has hosted several years before including in 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2016. If that seems like overkill and you’re craving some variety, don’t worry — Gervais has said this will be his last year hosting.
Who will hand out the actual statues at the Golden Globes?
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association selected Dylan and Paris Brosnan as the Golden Globe Ambassadors for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards season. Dylan and Paris are the sons of two-time Golden Globe Award nominee Pierce Brosnan and filmmaker and environmentalist Keely Shaye Brosnan.
Dylan and Paris have elected to use their titles as ambassadors to focus philanthropic efforts on the issues of childhood hunger and education. The brothers have partnered with FEED, a social impact-driven brand founded by Lauren Bush Lauren, delivering nutritious meals to school-aged children around the globe.
“I’ve never had to worry about where my next meal might come from — I’m lucky in that respect; but I know that millions of children worldwide don’t have that luxury. School meals provide critically important nutrition, and also incentivize parents to keep kids in school, giving them a fighting chance for a better life,” said Paris in a statement when their nomination was announced.
Who's nominated at the Golden Globes?
Here you can find the full list of nominees and also the people, films, and shows that were obviously snubbed. Unfortunately it looks like women, especially women of colour, are still being heavily underrepresented.
What's the dress code?
Known to be a more experimental red carpet than, say, the Oscars, expect to see more bold fashion choices on the part of attendees. Specifically, expect to see some 2020 fashion trends straight from the runway to start here such as oversized bows, coloured sequin dresses, and technicolour suits from any actors wanting to do something different than the typical black suit.
Where can you watch the Golden Globes red carpet?
Both NBC and E! News will be hosting their annual pre-show red carpet segments. NBC will begin their red carpet coverage 7 pm ET (midnight GMT). E! News will start red carpet coverage with host Ryan Seacrest at 6pm ET (11pm GMT).
