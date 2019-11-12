Yes, The Golden Globes Will Have A Host This Year. Yes, It’s A Boring One.

The Oscars and the Emmys opting out of having hosts this year appeared to foreshadow a new chapter in award show history — but the Golden Globes isn't quite ready to turn the page. In fact, the award show is getting nostalgic. Deadline announced on Tuesday that Ricky Gervais would be taking on the role of Golden Globes host for the fifth time. Having hosted in 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2016, we know pretty much what to expect from this year's ceremony, which won't exactly have people rushing to their TV screens. I don't envy anyone who has to follow Sandra Oh.
Advertisement
"Once again, they’ve made me an offer I can’t refuse," Gervais said in a statement, according to the outlet. "But this is the very last time I’m doing this, which could make for a fun evening."
I wouldn't be so certain. Gervais previously said he would never host again before he assumed the post for a fourth time in 2016, and no manner of controversial jokes seems to keep him out of the limelight. During his last stint as host, he made a transphobic joke about Caitlyn Jenner, which he later explained in his Netflix special Humanity.
"I'm playing with the notion of stereotypes...The target of the joke is a celebrity killing someone in their car," he said in reference to Jenner's involvement in a fatal 2015 car accident. "Let's not forget that, shall we? A celebrity killing someone in their car, running home and popping on a dress — that's the target of the joke, just so we're clear."
The 77th annual Golden Globes will air on NBC on January 5, 2020.
Advertisement