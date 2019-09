Well, it didn't take too long for Ricky Gervais to tread into sensitive territory.The 2016 Golden Globes host was quick to evoke Caitlyn Jenner's transition during his opening monologue — and not in an entirely flattering way. But did his comment take things a little too far?"She became a role model for trans people everywhere," Gervais said of the reality star, noting both her bravery and advocacy for the trans community. But the acerbic host didn't stop there: "[Caitlyn Jenner] didn't do a lot for women drivers, but you can't have everything. Not at the same time."]Gervais is, of course, referring to Jenner's 2015 car accident; another driver was killed in the crash . (Jenner has since settled the lawsuit for an undisclosed sum.)Did Gervais take things too far: Yay or nay? We're on the fence — this is pretty standard fodder. But still, it seemed like a cheap shot to take right off the bat. Hear his comments for yourself in the video clip, below.