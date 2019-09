Accepting the Golden Globe in the new honorary category that bears her name, 85-year-old Carol Burnett sparked a flood of emotions from her fans as she spoke lovingly of her nearly seven-decade long career in television . On the red carpet earlier in the night, Burnett paid tribute to the funny women she herself admires, pointing out that the very fact that she can use the plural is an achievement in itself. “I want to talk about all the women of course, all the usual suspects: Amy [Poehler], Tina [Fey] and Kristen Wiig, and Kate [McKinnon], and Maya Rudolph,” she said on NBC. “When I got started, there was just Lucy [Ball]. That was it. But now there’s a plethora of talented women, and that’s wonderful.”