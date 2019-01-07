What The Bleep Did The Golden Globes Stop Patricia Arquette From Saying?

There's no way you can get a bunch of celebrities in a room, crank up the emotions, and add a dash (or a couple of dashes) of alcohol without someone dropping the f-bomb. At the Golden Globes, Patricia Arquette was that someone. Twice.
While accepting the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television thanks to her role on Escape At Dannemora, the actress got the first bleep of the night (the second went to Steve Carrell) while talking about her character's teeth.
“How many fucked-up teeth does one person need?” she asked, referring to the fake teeth she wore to transform into Tilly Mitchell, but you may have missed it when NBC cut out the sound to avoid offending any viewers.
"I mean, I was born with fucked up teeth!" she also quipped.
The actress copped to the slips in the press room following the speech.
"I'm so sorry. You can't take it back, can you?" the actress told reporters. "It was an unplanned F-bomb. I'm very sorry though. This is a very elegant occasion."
She added, "Dental dramas are true, trust me."
The rest of her speech was dedicated to the many people who brought Escape At Dannemora to life, as well as the importance of the Golden Globes in general.
"No matter what language you speak, you need no translation for what we do," she said. Except for when someone bleeps it.
