Patricia Arquette's Speech About Her Teeth Won The Golden Globes

In Hollywood, it's hard to find someone with teeth that aren't stark white, perfectly straight, and impossibly shiny. Thanks to the wonders of veneers , even when celebrities enter the spotlight with a few crooked teeth or gaps, it's only a matter of months until their smiles turn into the kind of dental perfection now synonymous with celebrity. So when an actor is asked to play a character who's neither famous nor armed with a bank account that'd make veneers a possibility, wearing prosthetic teeth is often essential.