I Finally Fixed My Chipped Tooth — & It Didn't Hurt A Bit

The most important thing to do in the minutes after you fall (besides going to the hospital if you need to), is scheduling an appointment with your dentist — whether it's a major chip or a minor one. That's because, if you don't fix a chip right away, it can worsen — similar to how a shattered car windshield is more susceptible to cracking. So you'll want to book an emergency appointment with your dentist, and in the meantime, stay with a soft diet. "In the initial few days after any type of trauma to the tooth, especially if it chips, it can be sensitive, so you want to allow the tooth and the gums to rest as much as possible," cosmetic dentist Lawrence Fung, DDS, of Silicon Beach Dental says.