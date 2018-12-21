I Finally Fixed My Chipped Tooth — & It Didn't Hurt A Bit

Sadly, that's not what I did. I waited and waited and waited — until I was walking around with this chip in my right front tooth for five years. (I know! I'm bad!) "Teeth are living organisms in your body," Apa says. "They have nerves and blood supply. The best thing to do is to take care of that tooth, and protect it, the fastest you can." If you have a serious chip and don't go to a professional in the next few days, then you may be faced with what's grimly called a "dead tooth," which happens when the nerves inside of the body lose blood flow and effectively die. And the longer you wait, the higher the chance that the tooth can further fracture.