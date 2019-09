As Erin Bell, an L.A. cop on a revenge mission, the actress undergoes her most extreme physical transformation to date. (Yes, even more extreme than her Oscar-winning role in The Hours) The first time we see her, she’s waking up from a night spent in her car. Her vivid blue eyes are puffy, glassy and rimmed with red, her face a connect-the-dots of sleepless nights and stress wrinkles. Her hair, cropped short and style-less, is the shade of brownish, tepid dishwater. But far more than hair and makeup magic, what’s most impressive is the extent to which Kidman uses her own body. Her gait, usually so graceful, is utterly transformed as she bow-leggedly clomps down hard on the ground; her shoulders are slumped, the picture of someone who’s been wounded and can’t bear to go through that again; and her speech is raspy and brusque — when it’s not slurred from drink.