Julia Roberts Can Tell When You're Lying Because She's The Best At It

Julia Roberts: "I was like this is a great part that I want to investigate for myself, and I thought, what a great part for Lucas. Then I realized it was a great part waiting for Lucas. So we all waited and let him be thoughtful about it. It shows in his body of work the amount of true thoughtfulness that goes into his decision-making process. It’s not, 'Oh, my dad wrote this script so of course I’m going to do it.' Or, 'Oh, Julia Roberts wants me to be in the movie so of course I’m going to do it.' It’s that he — this guy [gestures to Lucas], you right next to me — has to make up his own mind. It’s so incredibly important because in the end of days, he will stand by himself next to this."