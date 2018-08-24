If You Like Crying On Christmas, This Julia Roberts & Lucas Hedges Movie Is Perfect For You

There are some movies you just have to watch every holiday season: Love Actually, The Holiday, Elf, etc — and then there are movies that only a true masochist would indulge in during the holidays, and Ben Is Back looks like it's going to be one of them. The teaser trailer for the film, written and directed by Peter Hedges, dropped on the internet today, and it will get you feeling frosty even in the August heat.
Starring Lucas Hedges (Lady Bird, Manchester By The Sea, and Peter Hedges's Son) and Julia Roberts, Ben Is Back tells the story of a 19-year-old who arrives home unexpectedly on Christmas Eve morning. Over the course of 24 hours, he reunites with his family while struggling with his sobriety. The teaser is short but still horrifically bleak:
However, that doesn't mean we won't be clamoring to watch it. After all, it's movies like this that give you a reason to rush home from the theater and watch Elf for the 80th time in the first place.
Ben Is Back hits theaters December 7.
