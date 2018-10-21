OK. I’m going to go for one BOAST post. @missjudygreer @andimatichak @halloweenmovie @nbcuniverso @blumhouse @miramax @johncarpenterofficial #winplaceandshow Biggest horror movie opening with a female lead. Biggest movie opening with a female lead over 55. Second biggest horror movie opening ever. Second biggest October movie opening ever. Biggest Halloween opening ever Couldn’t be prouder of ALL who made this creative experiment have such a thrilling result!#womengetthingsdone #threetallwomen #threestrodewomen #strodestrong #timesup

