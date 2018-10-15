“There’s a natural connection, and yet you have to remember that the movie was written before #MeToo. That first Harvey Weinstein article was written [in fall of 2017]. This movie was written prior to that. So clearly, there was something in the air. But: There’s a movement of women taking back their life narrative from their perpetrators. There’s the brave [survivors of Larry Nassar sexual abuse] honored at the [ESPY awards], the women who came forward in the first Ronan Farrow article, the ones who have spoken out about these pillars of people in television who have [abused] their position of power. The contributions of those brave women clearly made its way into the script and into the performances, even though the intention for the movie was not that from the beginning.