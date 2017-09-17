The actress recently announced that she will reprise her role as Laurie Strode, the babysitter from Illinois who barely escaped death at the hands of the masked and murderous Michael Myers back in the 1978 classic, in what is reportedly the franchise's final film.
Yes, they most certainly did. But who cares?! We get to see Curtis back in action on the big screen, and from the looks of things, she's more prepared than ever to take down evil.
Over the weekend, Curtis posted a photo of herself back in her old Midwestern stomping grounds with the caption: "Same porch. Same clothes. Same issues. 40 years later. Headed back to Haddonfield one last time for Halloween. Release date 10/19/18."
Curtis, who's starred in three of the Halloween sequels, hasn't lost her knack for horror over the years, most recently playing Cathy Munsch in Ryan Murphy's Scream Queens.
Variety reports that John Carpenter, the man behind the original Halloween flicks, will executive produce the project, which Jason Blum's Blumhouse Productions is set to finance. Carpenter's role on the upcoming film was announced back in 2016, when he promised fans that he's "going to help to try to make the 10th sequel the scariest of them all."
If it's is anything like Blum's hits, Get Out, Split, and The Purge, it's sure to give us nightmares.
One surprising thing about the franchise's final installment is that Danny McBride and David Gordon Green, the guys behind the somewhat comical, mostly stupid HBO show Eastbound & Down, will be writing the film's script. They will also executive produce, so let's hope they opt for gratuitous screams rather than fart jokes.
