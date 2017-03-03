And yes, even the Beast: Stevens' expressive blue eyes shine brilliantly through his furry exterior so convincingly, you start to get Belle’s whole falling-in-love-with-a-hairy-creature-thing, just like in the original. In fact, that connection might have felt even more convincing in this new version, so much so that the viewer can almost forget about the non-feminist imbalance of power between the two that's forever plagued this story. Belle the woman is still forced to be the submissive to this powerful Beast/prince, but their chemistry is so potent, you can almost excuse it. Almost. (By the way, you will not be disappointed by the castle's grand library or Belle's gorgeous yellow ball gown. Both are breathtaking enough to send you on a shopping spree, whether it’s for novels, canary-colored dresses, or both.)