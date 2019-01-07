Story from Golden Globe Awards

Emma Stone Apologizes For Her White-Washing Role During The Golden Globes

Anne Cohen
Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank.
Sandra Oh isn't pulling any punches as co-host of the 2019 Golden Globes. During the opening monologue with Andy Samberg, the Killing Eve star poked fun at the lack of Asian-American representation in Hollywood with a well-placed zinger that had fellow nominee Emma Stone screaming. Literally.
"Crazy Rich Asians is nominated tonight," Oh said. "It is the first studio film with an Asian lead since Ghost In The Shell and Aloha."
The joke was directed at white actresses like Scarlett Johansson and Emma Stone, who have both faced criticism for playing characters of Asian descent.
In Aloha, Stone played Allison Ng, a woman of Chinese-Hawaiian-Swedish descent. It's a role that the actress has said taught her important lessons for her career.
“I’ve learned on a macro level about the insane history of whitewashing in Hollywood and how prevalent the problem truly is," Stone said in 2015. "It’s ignited a conversation that’s very important.”
But it seems she's not done apologizing. After Oh's joke at the Globes, the was actress allegedly overheard screaming "I'm sorry!" from the audience.
It seems like Stone really has learned from her casting mistake — and that she can take a joke. In any case, the show is off to a good start.
