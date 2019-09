Unfortunately, when it comes to the movie adaptation of Crazy Rich Asians , out August 15, we can't immediately queue up the next installment, even if we desperately want to (and we do). We'll have to wait years for a sequel to Crazy Rich Asians — that's if we even get a sequel. When I asked Henry Golding and Awkwafina , two of the movie's stars, if there would be another film, they couldn't give an answer. "We really don't know," said Awkwafina. Golding backed her up. “We really don’t,” he said.