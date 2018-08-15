Kwan's trilogy naturally lends itself to movie adaptation. Crazy Rich Asians sets up the world; the next two books explore that world with ever-escalating plot pyrotechnics. China Rich Girlfriend and Rich People Problems highlight various characters who are only briefly seen in Crazy Rich Asians, like the social climber actress Kitty Pong and the wild child Bernard Tai. Many of Kwan’s idiosyncratic supporting characters get the hero treatment at some point. In fact, Kwan initially conceived of Crazy Rich Asians as a pastiche of many different one-off characters, before eventually narrowing in on Nicholas Young and Astrid Leung’s stories. Clearly, Kwan's impulse is to create a multitude of stories, not just an extended run of the Nick and Rachel Show.