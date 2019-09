Grace and Frankie, which debuted on the platform in 2015, is the obvious precursor. About two women forced into friendship after their husbands cheat, it engages more directly with sitcom fare. There are relationship hijinks, peyote highs, and a lot of weeping on the beach. The show put Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda together once more for what is essentially Broad City but with a few more hangups. (We can't all be as carefree as Abbi and Ilana!) The majority of the action of the show is relationship-based, not career-based. Grace is strict, but Frankie is wayward. In the later seasons, they start a business making vibrators for women of a certain age , but the drama stays squarely in the emotional category. This show, in other words, isn’t about Grace or Frankie’s characters alone, but instead about how they revolve around each other. This is a strength; in 2018, there are few relationships as fun as Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.