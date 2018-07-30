The Creator Of CBS' Cash Cow, The Big Bang Theory, Doesn't Want To Talk About Les Moonves Allegations
During this month's TCA Press tour, TV execs and powerhouses are promoting everything they're cooking up for the upcoming season of TV. What they're not doing, in the case of producer Chuck Lorre, is addressing the sexual misconduct allegations against CBS CEO Leslie Moonves. On Friday, the New Yorker published an extensive exposé on Moonves with first-hand accounts from six women who allege inappropriate sexual behavior. Additionally, the women claim their negative reaction to the alleged behavior resulted in retaliation. Lorre, who is the producer behind The Big Bang Theory, has worked with Moonves for decades, according to The Hollywood Reporter, but he sidestepped a question about the scandal on stage while talking about his new Netflix comedy, The Kominsky Method.
"What's going on with CBS, let's talk later. I don't think this is the venue to discuss what is going on there," he replied. "I do think it's important to have a safe work environment. I've been in some unsafe environments in television and you can read about them [during his time on the original Roseanne]. You can't do good work in an unsafe environment, and it had to be made safe for everyone. Why would anyone want to go to work in an environment that's not nurturing? You certainly can't do comedy if you're frightened, and you certainly can't do good work if the environment doesn't support you and look after your best interests. That should go without saying. I can’t believe we actually have to have that conversation — it should go without saying. It's common courtesy and decency to take care of each other."
He was asked about the accusations again later by THR, and flat-out refused to answer.
"We're here to talk about The Kominsky Method," he said. "I don't have anything to add to that story." Refinery29 has reached out to Lorre for comment.
In response to the New Yorker report, Moonves said that while he made mistakes in the past, he never used them as excuses to damage his accusers' careers.
"Throughout my time at CBS, we have promoted a culture of respect and opportunity for all employees, and have consistently found success elevating women to top executive positions across our company," he said in a statement to the outlet. "I recognize that there were times decades ago when I may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances. Those were mistakes, and I regret them immensely. But I always understood and respected — and abided by the principle — that 'no' means 'no,' and I have never misused my position to harm or hinder anyone’s career. This is a time when we all are appropriately focused on how we help improve our society, and we at CBS are committed to being part of the solution."
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
