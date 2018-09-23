Fonda: "Having smart friends who goad or encourage you to go deeper and to go further — that’s a huge thing. Reading. Because I have always been on a searching journey, I’ve always read a lot of books about that. I have always studied Christianity and Buddhism. I meditate. I’m always searching. I think that's hugely helpful if you’re trying to figure life out and figure yourself out. Just for example, my last husband was the absolutely incredible Ted Turner. When we split up, I needed to try to understand why he was the way he was. Someone recommend I read Alice Miller’s book The Drama of the Gifted Child. That book not only helped me understand Ted, but all of my husbands and my father and myself. If you know why you’re reading a book and what you’re trying to get the answers to, you can really grow and improve yourself."